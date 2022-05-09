Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander, left, leaps to greet Jorge Mateo and Chris Owings after defeating the Kansas City Royals in the second game of a baseball doubleheader, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

Orioles vs. Royals, second doubleheader game, May 8, 2022 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the second game of a doubleheader against Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 8, 2022.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dillion Tate throws against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Ramón Urias races home to score on a single by Tyler Nevin against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays reacts after hitting a double against the Kansas City Royals in the third inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays follows through on a double against the Kansas City Royals in the third inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Bruce Zimmerman throws against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

