Orioles vs. Red Sox, September 30, 2021 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) celebrates in the dugout after he homers in the third inning, scoring Pat Valaika and Tyler Nevin as well. The Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards on Thursday, September 30.
(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Ulysses Muñoz
By
Sep 30, 2021
The Orioles beat the Red Sox, 6-2, in the final game of the season at Camden Yards.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
The Orioles high five each other after beating the Red Sox, 6-2. The Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards on Thursday, September 30. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
The Orioles high five each other after beating the Red Sox, 6-2. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Nick Fino holds up a cardboard cutout of Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) after the game. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Romeo Santos cheers for the Orioles as they win for the last time at home this season. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Fans cheer and celebrate the Orioles' last win at home this season. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Dillon Tate (55) delivers in the ninth inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Kaitlin Paddy dances with the Oriole Bird during the seventh inning stretch. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
A fan stands up to cheer during the seventh inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) celebrates in the dugout after he homers in the third inning, scoring Pat Valaika and Tyler Nevin as well. The Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards on Thursday, September 30. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
The Oriole Bird pumps up the crowd after Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6)'s homer in the third inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Joseph Muller, wearing an Adley Rutschman jersey, watches the Orioles play the Red Sox. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) homers in the third inning and celebrates with Tyler Nevin (41) at home plate. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) homers in the third inning and celebrates with third baseman Pat Valaika (11) at home plate. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) homers in the third inning, scoring Tyler Nevin and Pat Valaika as well. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) homers in the third inning, scoring Tyler Nevin and Pat Valaika as well. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Tyler Nevin (41) runs to third base in the third inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles right fielder Trey Mancini (16) walks off the field after getting caught out at first base. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jahmai Jones (37) catches Boston Red Sox left fielder Kyle Schwarber (18) out and tosses the ball to Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) for a double play. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino (28) walks back to the dugout after striking out in the second inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Alexander Wells (52) walks off to the dugout at the end of the second inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Alexander Wells (52) delivers in the second inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Merrill Heim, an Orioles fan since the 70's, pumps up the crowd and starts a "Let's go O's" chant. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Jameson Ross, 10, wears the Oriole Bird's oversized baseball cap. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Menachem Feldheim, left, and Joseph Muller, wearing an Adley Rutschman jersey, watch the Orioles play the Red Sox. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
The Baltimore Sun logo and the Orioles Clock is seen as The Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards on Thursday, September 30. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
