Orioles' Gunnar Henderson waves his cap to fans after the Orioles lost to the Red Sox 6-1 to end the regular season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Oct. 1, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Red Sox, October 1, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 01, 2023.

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson waves his cap to fans after the Orioles lost to the Red Sox 6-1 to end the regular season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Oct. 1, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Aaron Hicks and other players salute fans after the Orioles lost to the Red Sox 6-1 to end the regular season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles pitcher Yennier Cano signs autographs for fans after the Orioles lost to the Red Sox 6-1 to end the regular season. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles pitcher Cole Irvin pitches against the Red Sox in the eighth inning. The Orioles lose to the Red Sox 6-1 to end the regular season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Oct. 1, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles batter Cedric Mullins avoids a high inside pitch from Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino in the seventh inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Red Sox pinch runner Ceddanne Rafaela, right, steals second base before Orioles' Jorge Mateo can apply a tag in the sixth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson bounces off the dirt to prepare for play against the Red Sox in the sixth inning. The Orioles lost to the Red Sox 6-1 to end the regular season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles pitcher Shintaro Fujinami pitches against the Red Sox in the fifth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells pitches against the Red Sox in the fourth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander gives high-fives to young fans before start of last regular season game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson gives high-fives to young fans before start of last regular season game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Jordan Westburg gives high-fives to young fans before start of last regular season game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

