Orioles vs. Red Sox, September 10, 2023 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias commits an error as he fails to field a hit by Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (Mary Schwalm/AP)
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier dives for but cannot field a single by Boston Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (Mary Schwalm/AP)
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn (32) is congratulated in dugout after scoring on a single by Aaron Hicks during the second inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (Mary Schwalm/AP)
Baltimore Orioles's Cedric Mullins (31) steals second base ahead of a throw to Boston Red Sox second baseman Luis Urias during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (Mary Schwalm/AP)
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (30) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (Mary Schwalm/AP)