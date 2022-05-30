Orioles vs. Red Sox, May 30, 2022 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle celebrates his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo (3) stands with third base coach Tony Mansolino (36) after hitting a triple off Boston Red Sox's Rich Hill, left, during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)AdvertisementBoston Red Sox's Rich Hill, right, looks for the call after tagging out Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini, behind, at the plate during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Austin Hays scores behind Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez on a triple by Trey Mancini during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Tyler Wells pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)