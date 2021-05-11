xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Orioles vs. Red Sox, May 10, 2021 | PHOTOS

Orioles' Trey Mancini, left, is congratulated by teammate Ryan Mountcastle after his solo home run against the Red Sox in the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 10, 2021.
(Kenneth K. Lam)

Orioles vs. Red Sox, May 10, 2021 | PHOTOS

May 10, 2021
The Baltimore Orioles play the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 10, 2021.
Orioles vs. Red Sox
Orioles' Trey Mancini, left, is congratulated by teammate Ryan Mountcastle after his solo home run against the Red Sox in the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 10, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Red Sox
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle points to the sky as he touches home plate after solo home run against the Red Sox in the second inning.
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle points to the sky as he touches home plate after solo home run against the Red Sox in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Red Sox
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle connects for a solo home run.
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle connects for a solo home run. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Red Sox
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle rounds the bases after hitting solo home run against Red Sox pitcher Martin Perez, bottom, in the second inning.
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle rounds the bases after hitting solo home run against Red Sox pitcher Martin Perez, bottom, in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Red Sox
Orioles starter Jorge Lopez pitches against the Red Sox in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Orioles starter Jorge Lopez pitches against the Red Sox in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam)
