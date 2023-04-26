Orioles vs. Red Sox, April 25, 2023 | PHOTOS

Orioles' Jorge Mateo rounds third base after solo homer against the Red Sox in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles starter Kyle Bradish walks to the dugout after he was relieved in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Bradish gave up seven runs to the Red Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles starter Kyle Bradish, right, reacts after giving up a grand slam to Red Sox's Jarren Duran, left, in the third inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson cannot make a play on a grounder by Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles' Ryan Mountcastle tags first base before the ball gets to Red Sox's Triston Casas for an infield hit in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles starter Kyle Bradish pitches in the first inning with Red Sox runner Rafael Devers at second base. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)