Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson cannot make a play on a grounder by Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida.

Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson cannot make a play on a grounder by Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Red Sox, April 25, 2023 | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 25, 2023.

Orioles' Jorge Mateo rounds third base after solo homer against the Red Sox in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles' Jorge Mateo rounds third base after solo homer against the Red Sox in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles starter Kyle Bradish walks to the dugout after he was relieved in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Bradish gave up seven runs to the Red Sox.

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish walks to the dugout after he was relieved in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Bradish gave up seven runs to the Red Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles starter Kyle Bradish, right, reacts after giving up a grand slam to Red Sox's Jarren Duran, left, in the third inning.

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish, right, reacts after giving up a grand slam to Red Sox's Jarren Duran, left, in the third inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson cannot make a play on a grounder by Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida.

Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson cannot make a play on a grounder by Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle tags first base before the ball gets to Red Sox's Triston Casas for an infield hit in the second inning.

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle tags first base before the ball gets to Red Sox's Triston Casas for an infield hit in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles starter Kyle Bradish pitches in the first inning with Red Sox runner Rafael Devers at second base.

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish pitches in the first inning with Red Sox runner Rafael Devers at second base. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement