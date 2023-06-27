Reds' TJ Friedl, left, scores the tying run against the Orioles in the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Reds' TJ Friedl, left, scores the tying run against the Orioles in the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Reds, June 27, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the Cincinnati Reds on June 27, 2023 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Reds' TJ Friedl, left, scores the tying run against the Orioles in the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles center fielder Aaron Hicks waits for the rebound from a double by Reds' Matt McLain driving in the tying run in the fourth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles starter Tyler Wells pitches against the Reds in the fourth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Aaron Hicks, left, scores behind Reds catcher Luke Malle, right, in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks scores from third base on a sacrifice fly ball by Ryan McKenna against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

A person looks out a window on the warehouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the third inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg reacts after collecting a single against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks runs from first base to third on a single by Jordan Westburg in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

