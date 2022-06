Orioles' Jorge Mateo, top, leads off second base after he stole second base on Rays pitcher Luke Bard, bottom, in the eighth inning. Bard had hit Mateo on a pitch near his neck and tried to pick him off at first base twice before Mateo stole second base. The Orioles defeated the Rays (2-1) on Father's Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. June 19, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)