Orioles vs. Rays, September 14, 2023 | PHOTOS

Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley, right, slides in ahead of the throw as Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman tries to make the out on a ball hit by Brandon Lowe in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish reacts after teammate center fielder Cedric Mullins made a diving catch on a ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)