Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley, right, slides in ahead of the throw as Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman tries to make the out on a ball hit by Brandon Lowe in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley, right, slides in ahead of the throw as Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman tries to make the out on a ball hit by Brandon Lowe in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Orioles vs. Rays, September 14, 2023 | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Baltimore Orioles host the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 14, 2023.

Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley, right, slides in ahead of the throw as Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman tries to make the out on a ball hit by Brandon Lowe in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley, right, slides in ahead of the throw as Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman tries to make the out on a ball hit by Brandon Lowe in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish reacts after teammate center fielder Cedric Mullins made a diving catch on a ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish reacts after teammate center fielder Cedric Mullins made a diving catch on a ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement