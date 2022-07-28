Orioles vs. Rays, July 28, 2022 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini (16) is greeted by teammates after hitting an inside the park home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini (16) slides into home plate safely and avoids the tag from Tampa Bay Rays catcher Rene Pinto for an inside the park home run hit against relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) rounds third base and scores a run on an inside the park home run hit by Trey Mancini during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini watches his inside the park home run hit against Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) slides into second base and avoids the tag from Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe for a double in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) singles against Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles relief pitcher Cionel Perez reacts to a ball called during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) gestures after hitting a double against Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander hits a double against Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, which scored Austin Hays during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander makes a leaping catch on a ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips against starting pitcher Jordan Lyles during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jordan Lyles throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles left fielder Austin Hays (21) catches a fly ball off the bat of Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe hit against starting pitcher Jordan Lyles during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)