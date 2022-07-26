Orioles vs. Rays, July 25, 2022 | PHOTOS

The ball thrown by Rays catcher Francisco Mejia speeds ahead of Orioles' Cedric Mullins who is caught stealing second base in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles catcher Adley Rutschman, right, is put off-balance after a hard slide by Rays' Luke Raley, left, on a fielder's choice play in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementRays base runner Luke Raley's hard slide tripped up Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, right, preventing him from throwing to the bases. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles catcher Adley Rutschman, left, forces out Rays' Luke Raley, on a fielder's choice. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles starter Austin Voth pitches against Rays in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)