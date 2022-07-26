The ball thrown by Rays catcher Francisco Mejia speeds ahead of Orioles' Cedric Mullins who is caught stealing second base in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Rays, July 25, 2022 | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Baltimore Orioles host the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 25, 2022.

The ball thrown by Rays catcher Francisco Mejia speeds ahead of Orioles' Cedric Mullins who is caught stealing second base in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, right, is put off-balance after a hard slide by Rays' Luke Raley, left, on a fielder's choice play in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Rays base runner Luke Raley's hard slide tripped up Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, right, preventing him from throwing to the bases. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, left, forces out Rays' Luke Raley, on a fielder's choice. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Orioles starter Austin Voth pitches against Rays in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement