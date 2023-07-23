Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) celebrates with teammate Austin Hays (21) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) celebrates with teammate Austin Hays (21) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Orioles vs. Rays, July 23, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays on July 23, 2023, at Tropicana Field.

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) celebrates with teammate Austin Hays (21) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells walks around the infield after giving up a two-run home run to Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz, behind, during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Gunnar Henderson, right, attempts a double play after forcing out the Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, left, at second during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rays' Brandon Lowe was safe at first. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, right, celebrates with teammate Adam Frazier, left, after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, right, celebrates with third base coach Tony Mansolino, left, after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Taj Bradley walks around the mound as Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, behind, circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson rounds third base on his way to scoring against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

