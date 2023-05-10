NOTICE

By continuing to use this website, you agree to our updated Subscriber Terms and Conditions and Terms of Service, as updated on 5/1/23

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson hit a triple in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson hit a triple in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Rays, May 9, 2023 | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Baltimore Orioles host the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023.

Orioles' Austin Hays singled to left in the fourth scoring two runners against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Orioles' Austin Hays singled to left in the fourth scoring two runners against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson hit a triple in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson hit a triple in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles' Adley Rutschman hit a two-run homer in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Orioles' Adley Rutschman hit a two-run homer in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles' Cedric Mullins celebrates hitting a double against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Orioles' Cedric Mullins celebrates hitting a double against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo tries to turn a double play against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo tries to turn a double play against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier tries to turn a double play against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier tries to turn a double play against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez picked off the Tampa Bay Rays Randy Aeozarena at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez picked off the Tampa Bay Rays Randy Aeozarena at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez works the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez works the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement