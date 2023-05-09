NOTICE

By continuing to use this website, you agree to our updated Subscriber Terms and Conditions and Terms of Service, as updated on 5/1/23

Orioles starter Kyle Gibson pitches against the Rays in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 8, 2023.

Orioles starter Kyle Gibson pitches against the Rays in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 8, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Rays, May 8, 2023 | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Baltimore Orioles host the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 8, 2023.

Rays' Josh Lowe points to the sky as he scores on a solo homer against the Orioles in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Rays' Josh Lowe points to the sky as he scores on a solo homer against the Orioles in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles pitcher Kyle Gibson, center, reacts as Rays' Josh Lowe runs the bases after a solo homer in the second inning.

Orioles pitcher Kyle Gibson, center, reacts as Rays' Josh Lowe runs the bases after a solo homer in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles starter Kyle Gibson pitches against the Rays in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 8, 2023.

Orioles starter Kyle Gibson pitches against the Rays in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 8, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle singles off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle singles off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier fields a groundout by Tampa Bay Rays' Francisco Mejia during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier fields a groundout by Tampa Bay Rays' Francisco Mejia during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Ryan McKenna look on during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Ryan McKenna look on during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement