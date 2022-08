Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo celebrates as he wears a costumed necklace placed on him by teammates after Mateo hit a three-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. The shot scored Ramon Urias and Terrin Vavra. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)