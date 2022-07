Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias (29) is greeted near home plate by Adley Rutschman, center, and Jorge Mateo (3) after Rutschman and Urias scored on hit by Ryan McKenna, not visible, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)