Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle celebrates with teammates after he scored against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 4-3. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle celebrates with teammates after he scored against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 4-3. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Orioles vs. Phillies, July 26, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the Philadelphia Phillies on July 26, 2023, at Citizens Bank Park.

Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts following a strikeout during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts following a strikeout during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jorge Mateo #3, Adley Rutschman #35 and Ryan McKenna #26 react following a three run home run hit by Rutschman during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jorge Mateo #3, Adley Rutschman #35 and Ryan McKenna #26 react following a three run home run hit by Rutschman during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

