Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier, left, gets tagged out at third during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. A run scored on the play. The Phillies won 4-3. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Orioles vs. Phillies, July 25, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the Philadelphia Phillies on July 25, 2023, at Citizens Bank Park.

Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies scores the winning run during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Yennier Cano delivers during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 4-3. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier looks on after getting tagged out at third base during the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 4-3. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier, left, gets tagged out at third during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. A run scored on the play. The Phillies won 4-3. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami delivers during the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 4-3. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn watches his solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 4-3. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle celebrates with teammates after he scored against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 4-3. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper waits for the pickoff throw as Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle, left, slides back to first during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 4-3. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson delivers during the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 4-3. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

