Orioles vs. Phillies, July 24, 2023 | PHOTOS

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, right, tries to come in to score but will be tagged out by Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann during the baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Orioles won 3-2. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Chris Szagola/AP)AdvertisementPhiladelphia Phillies' Garrett Stubbs, right, dives into home as Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann, left, looks on during the baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Orioles won 3-2. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Chris Szagola/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander throws the ball during the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Orioles won 3-2. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Chris Szagola/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle, left, celebrates after his home run with Gunnar Henderson, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Chris Szagola/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle reacts to his home run during the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Orioles won 3-2. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Chris Szagola/AP)AdvertisementPhiladelphia Phillies' Garrett Stubbs, left, slides into home on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Schwarber during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Chris Szagola/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles center fielder Aaron Hicks, left, grabs his hand after catching the line-out by Philadelphia Phillies' Johan Rojas as Austin Hays, right, tries to help him up during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Chris Szagola/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg in action during the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Orioles won 3-2. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Chris Szagola/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Chris Szagola/AP)