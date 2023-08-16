Orioles vs. Padres, August 16, 2023 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) celebrates with teammate Anthony Santander after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer works against a San Diego Padres batter during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Austin Hays runs before getting out at second base in a double play during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in San Diego. Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins was out at first on the play. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)