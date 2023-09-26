Orioles' Gunnar Henderson runs the bases after a lead-off home run against the Nationals in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson runs the bases after a lead-off home run against the Nationals in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Nationals, September 26, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles host the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 26, 2023.

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson runs the bases after a lead-off home run against the Nationals in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson connects for a lead-off home run against the Nationals in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish pitches against the Nationals in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles/Nationals fan Nike Hicks, 50, walks to his seat after visiting the concession stand in between innings at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles fans stand for a moment of silence for the passing of Orioles great Brooks Robinson before game against the Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

