Orioles vs. Nationals, September 26, 2023 | PHOTOS

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson runs the bases after a lead-off home run against the Nationals in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles' Gunnar Henderson connects for a lead-off home run against the Nationals in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles starter Kyle Bradish pitches against the Nationals in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles/Nationals fan Nike Hicks, 50, walks to his seat after visiting the concession stand in between innings at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles fans stand for a moment of silence for the passing of Orioles great Brooks Robinson before game against the Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)