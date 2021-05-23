(Kenneth K. Lam) Baltimore Orioles Sports Orioles vs. Nationals, May 23, 2021 | PHOTOS May 23, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The Baltimore Orioles play the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Orioles at Nationals Orioles' Pat Valaika, left, tags out NationalsKyle Schwarber trying to steal second base in the fifth inning at Nationals Park on May 23, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles at Nationals Orioles Ryan Mountcastle, right, makes a running catch of a short fly ball by Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles at Nationals Orioles' Maikel Franco, left, got spiked on the thigh by Nationals' Josh Bell, right, during a put out in the third inning at Nationals Park on May 23, 2021. Franco later left the game in the fifth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles at Nationals Orioles starter Matt Harvey reacts as Nationals fans cheer for Kyle Schwarber's two-run homer in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles at Nationals Orioles starter Matt Harvey reacts as Nationals' Josh Bell rounds the bases after Kyle Schwarber's two-run home run in the first inning at Nationals Park. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles at Nationals on May 23, 2021 at Nationals Park. Orioles starter Matt Harvey pitches against the Nationals. (Kenneth K. Lam) Advertisement