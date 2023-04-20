Orioles vs. Nationals, April 19, 2023 | PHOTOS

Washington Nationals' Joey Meneses reacts after hitting a double against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) (Jess Rapfogel/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier hits a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) (Jess Rapfogel/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) (Jess Rapfogel/AP)AdvertisementWashington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) (Jess Rapfogel/AP)