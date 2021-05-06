xml:space="preserve">
Orioles no-hitters through the years | PHOTOS

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means throws against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Seattle. He threw a no-hitter.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
(Ted S. Warren/AP)

May 05, 2021
John Means became the latest Orioles pitcher to throw a no-hitter. There have been 10 no-hitters throughout the years that include the St. Louis Browns who moved to Baltimore and became the Orioles in 1954.
John Means, 2021
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means throws against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Seattle. He threw a no-hitter.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (Ted S. Warren/AP)
Bob Milacki & relievers,1991
Orioles pitcher Bob Milacki was the starter in a combined no-hitter against the Athletics. Mike Flanagan, Mark Williamson, and Gregg Olson relieved him on July 13, 1991.
Jim Palmer
Oriole pitcher Jim Palmer threw a no-hitter against the Athletics on August 13, 1969.
Tom Phoebus, 1968
Tom Phoebus threw a no-hitter against the Red Sox on April 27, 1968.
Steve Barber, 1967
Orioles pitcher Steve Barber threw a combined no-hitter with the help of Stu Miller against the Tigers on April 30, 1967.
Hoyt Wilhelm, 1958
Hoyt Wilhelm threw a no-hitter against the Yankees on Sept. 20, 1958.
Bobo Holloman, 1953
Browns pitcher Bobo Holloman threw a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Athletics on May 6, 1953.
Bob Groom, 1917
Browns' Bob Groom pitched a no-hitter against the White Sox on May 6, 1917.
Ernie Koob, 1917
On May 5, 1917, Browns pitcher Ernie Koob threw a no-hitter against the White Sox.
Earl Hamilton, 1912
Browns' pitcher Earl Hamilton threw a no-hitter against the Tigers on August 30, 1912.
