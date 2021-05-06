(Ted S. Warren/AP) Baltimore Orioles Sports Orioles no-hitters through the years | PHOTOS May 05, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement John Means became the latest Orioles pitcher to throw a no-hitter. There have been 10 no-hitters throughout the years that include the St. Louis Browns who moved to Baltimore and became the Orioles in 1954. John Means, 2021 Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means throws against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Seattle. He threw a no-hitter.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (Ted S. Warren/AP) Bob Milacki & relievers,1991 Orioles pitcher Bob Milacki was the starter in a combined no-hitter against the Athletics. Mike Flanagan, Mark Williamson, and Gregg Olson relieved him on July 13, 1991. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Jim Palmer Oriole pitcher Jim Palmer threw a no-hitter against the Athletics on August 13, 1969. (PAUL HUTCHINS/Baltimore Sun) Tom Phoebus, 1968 Tom Phoebus threw a no-hitter against the Red Sox on April 27, 1968. (Clarence Garrett/Baltimore Sun file photo) Steve Barber, 1967 Orioles pitcher Steve Barber threw a combined no-hitter with the help of Stu Miller against the Tigers on April 30, 1967. (RICHARD STACKS/Baltimore Sun file photo) Hoyt Wilhelm, 1958 Hoyt Wilhelm threw a no-hitter against the Yankees on Sept. 20, 1958. (Paul Hutchins/Baltimore Sun file photo) Bobo Holloman, 1953 Browns pitcher Bobo Holloman threw a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Athletics on May 6, 1953. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Bob Groom, 1917 Browns' Bob Groom pitched a no-hitter against the White Sox on May 6, 1917. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Ernie Koob, 1917 On May 5, 1917, Browns pitcher Ernie Koob threw a no-hitter against the White Sox. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Earl Hamilton, 1912 Browns' pitcher Earl Hamilton threw a no-hitter against the Tigers on August 30, 1912. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Advertisement