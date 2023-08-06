After leading with a hit past Mets center fielder Rafael Ortega that allowed him to reach third base, Orioles’ Jorge Mateo bellyflops, sweeping his hand over the plate with the game’s first run on a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning.

After leading with a hit past Mets center fielder Rafael Ortega that allowed him to reach third base, Orioles’ Jorge Mateo bellyflops, sweeping his hand over the plate with the game’s first run on a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Mets, August 6, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the New York Mets at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 6, 2023.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) leaps with right fielder Anthony Santander (25) as the team celebrates the final out against the New York Mets during an interleague game of major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Sunday Aug. 6, 2023. Baltimore blanked the Mets, 2-0, sweeping the three-game weekend series.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) leaps with right fielder Anthony Santander (25) as the team celebrates the final out against the New York Mets during an interleague game of major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Sunday Aug. 6, 2023. Baltimore blanked the Mets, 2-0, sweeping the three-game weekend series. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami uncorks a fastball against the New York Mets.

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami uncorks a fastball against the New York Mets. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

After leading with a hit past Mets center fielder Rafael Ortega that allowed him to reach third base, Orioles’ Jorge Mateo bellyflops, sweeping his hand over the plate with the game’s first run on a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

After reaching third base on a triple, Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo bellyflops, sweeping his hand across home plate, scoring the first run on a grounder by Adley Rutschman.

After reaching third base on a triple, Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo bellyflops, sweeping his hand across home plate, scoring the first run on a grounder by Adley Rutschman. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Umpires watch down the foul line as Baltimore Orioles left fielder Ryan McKenna hauls in a foul ball hit by New York Mets batter Jeff McNeil to record the out during an interleague game of major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Sunday Aug. 6, 2023. Baltimore blanked the Mets, 2-0, sweeping the three-game weekend series.

Umpires watch down the foul line as Baltimore Orioles left fielder Ryan McKenna hauls in a foul ball hit by New York Mets batter Jeff McNeil to record the out during an interleague game of major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Sunday Aug. 6, 2023. Baltimore blanked the Mets, 2-0, sweeping the three-game weekend series. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Ryan McKenna (left) and right fielder Anthony Santander flank center fielder Jorge Mateo during an interleague game of major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Ryan McKenna (left) and right fielder Anthony Santander flank center fielder Jorge Mateo during an interleague game of major league baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish throws against the New York Mets.

Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish throws against the New York Mets. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles Jordan Westburg throws over New York Mets Francisco Lindor.

Orioles Jordan Westburg throws over New York Mets Francisco Lindor. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

