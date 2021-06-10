xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Orioles vs. Mets, June 9, 2021 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) walks back to the dugout at the end of the first inning.
(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Jun 09, 2021
The Baltimore Orioles play the New York Mets at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 9, 2021.
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Adam Plutko (35) walks back to the dugout at the end of the fourth inning. The New York Mets play against the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game Wednesday night at Camden Yards. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
A Baltimore Orioles ballboy collects the broken pieces of Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ryan Mountcastle's snapped bat. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) breaks his bat on a fourth inning pitch and runs to first base but is tagged out. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Adam Plutko (35) delivers in the fourth inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) leans down to stretch as he waits for his next at bat in the third inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles right fielder Trey Mancini (16) leans back to dodge a pitch in the third inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) gives up a 3-run homer in the third inning to center fielder Kevin Pillar (11), who celebrates with teammates catcher James McCann (33) and right fielder Billy McKinney (60) at home plate. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) celebrates his first inning score with right fielder DJ Stewart (24). (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) runs home to score in the first inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
An Orioles fan pumps up the crowd in the first inning of a game against the New York Mets. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis (2) adjusts his hair in between innings. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) dives to make a catch and secure an out during the first inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) walks back to the dugout at the end of the first inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) delivers to New York Mets second baseman Jonathan Villar (1) in the first inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
