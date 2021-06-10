Orioles vs. Mets, June 9, 2021 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the New York Mets at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 9, 2021.
New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles