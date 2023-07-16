Orioles reliever Danny Coulombe, left, reacts to catcher James McCann, right, after recording his first save against the Marlins. The Orioles defeated the Marlins, 5-4, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles vs. Marlins, July 16, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles host the Miami Marlins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 16, 2023.

Orioles reliever Danny Coulombe, left, reacts to catcher James McCann, right, after recording his first save against the Marlins. The Orioles defeated the Marlins, 5-4, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles shortstop Ramón Urías, left, catches a pop up by Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz in the ninth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, left, takes out pitcher Eduard Bazardo, right, in the ninth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Marlins' Jon Berti, left, runs home to score against the Orioles in the ninth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles center-fielder Colton Cower fields a RBI single by Marlins' Jon Berti in the ninth inning. The Orioles defeated the Marlins, 5-4, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles reliever Eduard Bazardo, left, pitches again the Marlins in the ninth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Colton Cowser, bottom, tags up to score against Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings, right, on a sac fly by Gunnar Henderson in the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Marlins pitcher George Soriano, center, is relieved in the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Adam Frazier falls after being hit by Marlins pitcher George Soriano to load the bases in the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Adam Frazier is hit by Marlins pitcher George Soriano to load the bases in the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish walks back to the dug out after striking out Marlins batter Jorge Soler in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish pitches against the Marlins in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Marlins stater Steven Okert is relieved in the first inning against the Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles DH Adley Rutschman connects for a ground rule double against the Marlins to drive in Gunnar Henderson in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Anthony Santander, right, celebrates his 2-run homer in front of Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings, left, in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish, left, pitches against Marlins' Joege Soler in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

