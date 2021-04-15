(Kenneth K. Lam) Baltimore Orioles Sports Orioles vs. Mariners, second doubleheader | PHOTOS Apr 15, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The Mariners defeated the Orioles by score of 4 to 2 in the first game and 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader at Orioles Park at Camden Yards on April 15, 2021. Orioles vs. Mariners, second game Orioles pitcher Bruce Zimmermann, right, beats Mariners' J.P. Crawford to first base bag in the fifth inning of the second game of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 15, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Mariners, second game Orioles pitcher Bruce Zimmermann reacts in frustration after giving a home run to Mariners' Mitch Haniger in the fifth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Mariners, second game Orioles' Maikel Franco reacts in frustration after striking out against the Mariners in the fourth inning of the second game of a doubleheader. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Mariners, second game Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini, left, tags out Mariners runner Taylor Trammell on a pick off throw from pitcher Bruce Zimmermann in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Mariners, second game Mariners' J.P. Crawford, right, reaches first base ahead of Orioles pitcher Bruce Zimmermann, left, because the ball was thrown high in the second inning of the second game of a doubleheader at Orioles Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Orioles vs. Mariners, first game Mariners' Dylan Moore, second right, scores in front of Orioles catcher Pedro Severino, left, the eventual game-winning run against pitcher Tanner Scott, right, in the sixth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Mariners, first game Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini, right, catches the ball just ahead of Mariners' Sam Haggerty reaching the base in the sixth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Mariners, first game Orioles' Trey Mancini, right, pats pitcher Matt Harvey on the back as he is about to be relieved by manager Brandon Hyde in the fifth inning after the Mariners tied up the game at 2 apiece. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Mariners, first game Mariners pinch runner Braden Bishop scores an insurance run against the Orioles in the fifth inning. The Mariners defeated the Orioles by score of 4 to 2 in the first game of a double header at Orioles Park at Camden Yards on April 15, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Mariners, first game Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis misplayed a grounder by Mariners' Ty France for an error in the fifth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Mariners, first game Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey pitches against the Mariners in the fifth inning. The Mariners defeated the Orioles by score of 4 to 2 in the first game of a doubleheader. (Kenneth K. Lam) Advertisement