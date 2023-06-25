Orioles fielders Jorge Mateo celebrates with Austin Hays after defeating the Mariners, 3-2, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 25, 2023.

Orioles vs. Mariners, June 25, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles host the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 25, 2023.

Orioles fielders Jorge Mateo celebrates with Austin Hays after defeating the Mariners, 3-2, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 25, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles closer Felix Bautista pitches against the Mariners in the ninth inning. The Orioles defeated the Mariners, 3-2, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The ball reaches Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn, top right, half a step ahead of Mariners pinch hitter AJ Pollock, left, in the eighth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson fields a grounder by Mariners pinch hitter AJ Pollock in the eighth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles reliever Danny Coulombe pitches against the Mariners in the eighth inning. The Orioles defeated the Mariners, 3-2, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Jorge Mateo slides home to score the go-ahead run against the Mariners in the fifth inning. The Orioles defeated the Mariners, 3-2, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Anthony Santander smiles after hitting 2-run home run against the Mariners in the third inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles'JOrge Mateo celebrates as he scores from third base after teammate Anthony Santander's 2-run homer against the Mariners in the third inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Anthony Santander swings for a two-run home run against the Mariners to tie game in the third inning on June 25, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles players spit bottle water in the dugout to Jorge Mateo's double against the Mariners in the third inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Jorge Mateo, left, runs past Mariners Ty France, right, for a double in the third inning. Mateo was driven in by Anthony Santander's home run to tie the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Jorge Mateo slides under the tag to steal third base against the Mariners in the third inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish, left, reacts after giving up a 2-run home run to Mariners' Cal Raleigh, right, in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish pitches against the Mariners in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish applauds teammate right-fielder Anthony Santander for catching a potential home run by Mariners' Julio Rodríguez in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles right-fielder Anthony Santander leaps above the fence to rob a home run ball hit by Mariners' Julio Rodriguez from Mariners fans in the first inning. The Orioles defeated the Mariners, 3-2, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

