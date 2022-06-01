Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle reacts after striking out against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Baltimore. The Mariners won 10-0. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

Orioles vs. Mariners, May 31, 2022 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles host the Seattle Mariners on May 31, 2022 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle reacts after striking out against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Baltimore. The Mariners won 10-0. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander follows through on a single against the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Baltimore. The Mariners won 10-0. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Austin Hays dives for a ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Taylor Trammell in the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Baltimore. Trammell earned a single on the play. The Mariners won 10-0. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Zac Lowther pauses on the mound after the Seattle Mariners score four runs in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Zac Lowther delivers against the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez is congratulated after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Trammell against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman reacts after a called third strike on a check swing against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Bryan Baker throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

