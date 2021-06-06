(Kenneth K. Lam) Baltimore Orioles Sports Orioles vs. Indians, June 6, 2021 | PHOTOS Jun 06, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The Baltimore Orioles beat the Cleveland Indians, 18-5, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Orioles vs. Indians Orioles outfielders, from left, Ryan Mountcastle, Cedric Mullins and Ryan McKenna celebrate victory over the Indians by score of 18 to 5 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Jun 6, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Indians Orioles centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a running catch of a fly ball by Indians' Yu Chang in the sixth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Indians Orioles' DJ Stewart, left, scores as Indians catcher René Rivera waits for the ball in the fourth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Indians Orioles' Anthony Santander, left, slides safely into home before the ball gets to Indians catcher René Rivera, center, in the fourth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Indians Indians' Cesar Hernandez, left, is put out by Orioles' Trey Mancini on a throw from pitcher Jorge López in the third inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Indians Orioles' Austin Wynns connects for his first base hit of the season driving in Ryan Mountcastle against the Indians in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Indians Orioles' Ramón Urías, left, scores as Indians catcher René Rivera, right, looks for the wide thrown ball in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Indians on Jun 6, 2021 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Indians pitcher Cal Quantrill reacts in frustration after his throwing error allowed two Orioles to score in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Indians Orioles pitcher Jorge López gathers himself after nearly being hit by a line drive back to the mound. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Indians Orioles Cedric Mullins, right, is congratulated by third base coach Tony Mansolino (#36) after his lead-off homer against the Indians in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Indians Orioles' Cedric Mullins, left, rounds the bases after his lead off homer against Indians starter Cal Quantrill (#47), right, in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Indians Orioles starting pitcher Jorge López pitches against the Indians in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Advertisement