Orioles highlights from first half of 2022 season | PHOTOS

Orioles ceremonial first pitch was an honor to Baltimore heroes. (From left to right) Kortez Baker, son of fallen Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley; Michelle Henninger, mother-in-law of fallen Firefighter and paramedic Lieutenant Paul Butrim; Mila Sadler, daughter of fallen Lieutenant Kelsey Sadler; Santiago Lacayo, brother of fallen Firefighter and paramedic Kenneth Lacayo; Firefighter John McMaster all throw out the ceremonial first pitches before Opening Day game against the Brewers on April 11, 2022 (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)