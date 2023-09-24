Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Cedric Mullins off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Sam Hentges during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Cedric Mullins off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Sam Hentges during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

Orioles vs. Guardians, September 24, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 24, 2023.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo throws out Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan at first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Cedric Mullins off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Sam Hentges during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks (34) scores past Cleveland Guardians catcher David Fry, top, on a single by Cedric Mullins during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins watches his RBI single off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Sam Hentges during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman celebrates after hitting a one-run double off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Eli Morgan during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Heston Kjerstad (13) celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a double by Jordan Westburg off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Heston Kjerstad (13) celebrates with Jorge Mateo (3) after scoring on a double by Jordan Westburg off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg watches his one-run double off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) forces out Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, bottom, at second base and throws out Josh Naylor at first base to complete a double play during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

