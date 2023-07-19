Orioles vs. Dodgers, July 19, 2023 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista, right, and catcher James McCann (27) celebrate after a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 8-5. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles relief pitcher Yennier Cano reacts during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 8-5. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson celebrates his home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)AdvertisementLos Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy gestures as he rounds the bases on his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo (3) reaches second on a double against Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts, rear right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias, left, gestures as he stands on second after hitting a double during the third inning of a baseball game next to Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts (50), Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) gets a high-five from Jordan Westburg (11) after scoring on a single by Aaron Hicks during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, left, slides home against Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes to score on a double by Ramon Urias during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)