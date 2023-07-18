Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, right, forces out Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, in a bases loaded fielder's choice in the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, right, forces out Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, in a bases loaded fielder's choice in the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Dodgers, July 18, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 18, 2023 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn, right, commits error by dropping the ball thrown by Gunnar Henderson, left, allowing Dodgers' Miquel Rojas, center, to reach first in the fifth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman throws out Dodgers' David Peralta on a bunt attempt in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Colton Cowser, right, reacts after being struck out looking in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn, right, is waved home by third base coach Tony Mansolino, left, to score against the Dodgers in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg cannot make a diving stop of a hit by Dodgers' Will Smith in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg cannot make a diving stop of a hit by Dodgers' Will Smith in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles starter Tyler Wells reacts after giving up a three-run home run to Dodgers' Jason Heyward in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles center-fielder Aaron Hicks watches the ball hit by Dodgers' Jason Heyward clear the fence for a three-run home run in the second inning. The Dodgers defeated the Orioles, 10-3.. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles starter Tyler Wells pitches against the Dodgers in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Team captain of the 2023 LSU women's basketball National championship Angel Reese, does a social media post before throwing out ceremonial first pitch at the Orioles Dodgers game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

