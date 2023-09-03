Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier, left, celebrates his run scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks with teammate Anthony Santander (25) during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Orioles vs. Diamondbacks, September 3, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 3, 2023.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) misses the tag on Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo as Perdomo slides safely into second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier, left, slides safely into second base as Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, right, is unable to catch a throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) lets the ball gets past him for an error on a single hit by Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier, left, allowing Frazier to advance to second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier, left, celebrates his run scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks with teammate Anthony Santander (25) during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson watches the flight of his two-run single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera, left, tags out Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman at home plate during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (15) spits as he waits for a new baseball after giving up a home run to Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) celebrates his run scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks with teammate Aaron Hicks during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

