Orioles vs. Diamondbacks, September 3, 2023 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) misses the tag on Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo as Perdomo slides safely into second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier, left, slides safely into second base as Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, right, is unable to catch a throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) lets the ball gets past him for an error on a single hit by Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier, left, allowing Frazier to advance to second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier, left, celebrates his run scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks with teammate Anthony Santander (25) during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson watches the flight of his two-run single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera, left, tags out Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman at home plate during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (15) spits as he waits for a new baseball after giving up a home run to Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) celebrates his run scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks with teammate Aaron Hicks during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)