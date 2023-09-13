Orioles vs. Cardinals, September 13, 2023 | PHOTOS

Saint Louis Cardinals batter Richie Palacios, who went to Towson University, celebrates with on deck batter Jordan Walker as he reaches home during a game against the Baltimore Orioles on September 13, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSaint Louis Cardinals batter Richie Palacios, who went to Towson University, points skyward as he reaches home during a game against the Baltimore Orioles. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles first baseman #6, Ryan Mountcastle, reacts after feeling shoulder discomfort following his walk during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on September 13, 2023. He eventually left the game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles starter Kyle Gibson pitches during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)