Orioles starter Kyle Gibson pitches during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Orioles starter Kyle Gibson pitches during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Cardinals, September 13, 2023 | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Baltimore Orioles host the St. Louis Cardinals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 13, 2023.

Saint Louis Cardinals batter Richie Palacios, who went to Towson University, celebrates with on deck batter Jordan Walker as he reaches home during a game against the Baltimore Orioles on September 13, 2023.

Saint Louis Cardinals batter Richie Palacios, who went to Towson University, celebrates with on deck batter Jordan Walker as he reaches home during a game against the Baltimore Orioles on September 13, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Saint Louis Cardinals batter Richie Palacios, who went to Towson University, points skyward as he reaches home during a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Saint Louis Cardinals batter Richie Palacios, who went to Towson University, points skyward as he reaches home during a game against the Baltimore Orioles. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles first baseman #6, Ryan Mountcastle, reacts after feeling shoulder discomfort following his walk during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on September 13, 2023. He eventually left the game.

Orioles first baseman #6, Ryan Mountcastle, reacts after feeling shoulder discomfort following his walk during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on September 13, 2023. He eventually left the game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles starter Kyle Gibson pitches during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Orioles starter Kyle Gibson pitches during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement