Orioles vs. Cardinals, September 12, 2023 | PHOTOS

Cardinals' Masyn Winn is tagged out by Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn fields a grounder by Cardinals' Masyn Winn in the fifth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles starter John Means reacts after giving up a solo home run to Cardinals' Richie Palacios, left, in the fourth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCardinals left-fielder Tyler O'Neill cannot make a play on a double by Orioles' Gunnar Henderson in the third inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles starter John Means, center, reacts after giving up a solo home run to Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, left, in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles center-fielder Cedric Mullins cannot reach a solo home run by Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles starter John Means, right, pitches against Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)