Orioles starter John Means, center, reacts after giving up a solo home run to Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, left, in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Cardinals, September 12, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the St. Louis Cardinals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 12, 2023.

Cardinals' Masyn Winn is tagged out by Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn fields a grounder by Cardinals' Masyn Winn in the fifth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles starter John Means reacts after giving up a solo home run to Cardinals' Richie Palacios, left, in the fourth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Cardinals left-fielder Tyler O'Neill cannot make a play on a double by Orioles' Gunnar Henderson in the third inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles starter John Means, center, reacts after giving up a solo home run to Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, left, in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles center-fielder Cedric Mullins cannot reach a solo home run by Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles starter John Means, right, pitches against Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

