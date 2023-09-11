Orioles' Cedric Mullins, center, celebrates with teammates Ryan O'Hearn, left, and Gunnar Henderson, right, after grand slam against the Cardinals in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles vs. Cardinals, September 11, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles host the St. Louis Cardinals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 11, 2023.

Orioles' Cedric Mullins, center, celebrates with teammates Ryan O'Hearn, left, and Gunnar Henderson, right, after grand slam against the Cardinals in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles' Cedric Mullins points to the sky as he runs the bases after a grand slam against the Cardinals in the fifth inning.

Orioles' Cedric Mullins watches his fifth inning hit clear right-center field for a grand slam against Cardinals pitcher Andre Pallante, right, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles' Cedric Mullins watches the flight of his grand slam against the Cardinals in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sept. 11, 2023

Orioles' Cedric Mullins connects for a grand slam against the Cardinals in the fifth inning.

Orioles reliever DL Hall pitches against the Cardinals on Sept. 11, 2023.

Orioles' Aaron Hicks, right, dives for second base before the ball gets to Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman, left, for a double in the fourth inning.

Orioles' Cedric Mullins dives into third base and continues to score on a Cardinals throwing error in the second inning.

Orioles' Cedric Mullins runs to first base after singling against the Cardinals in the second inning.

Orioles' Cedric Mullins singles against the Cardinals in the second inning.

Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, left, picks off Cardinals' Masyn Winn who tried to steal a base in the second inning.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer, left, pitches against the Cardinals in the first inning. The Orioles defeated the Cardinals,11-5, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

