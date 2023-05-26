This is the new mural in Oriole Park, created by artist Shan Wallace.

This is the new mural in Oriole Park, created by artist Shan Wallace. (Peyton Stoike/The Baltimore Orioles)

New mural at Oriole Park at Camden Yards | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Orioles have a new mural created by a Baltimore artist at Camden Yards based on the City Connect uniforms.

Mural

This is the new mural in Oriole Park, created by artist Shan Wallace.

This is the new mural in Oriole Park, created by artist Shan Wallace. (Peyton Stoike/The Baltimore Orioles)

Advertisement

Mural

This is the new mural in Oriole Park, created by artist Shan Wallace.

This is the new mural in Oriole Park, created by artist Shan Wallace. (Peyton Stoike/The Baltimore Orioles)

Advertisement

Mural

This is the new mural in Oriole Park, created by artist Shan Wallace.

This is the new mural in Oriole Park, created by artist Shan Wallace. (Peyton Stoike/The Baltimore Orioles)

Advertisement

Mural

This is the new mural in Oriole Park, created by artist Shan Wallace.

This is the new mural in Oriole Park, created by artist Shan Wallace. (Peyton Stoike/The Baltimore Orioles)

Advertisement

Mural

This is the new mural in Oriole Park, created by artist Shan Wallace.

This is the new mural in Oriole Park, created by artist Shan Wallace. (Peyton Stoike/The Baltimore Orioles)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement