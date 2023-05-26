New mural at Oriole Park at Camden Yards | PHOTOS

Mural This is the new mural in Oriole Park, created by artist Shan Wallace. (Peyton Stoike/The Baltimore Orioles)AdvertisementMural This is the new mural in Oriole Park, created by artist Shan Wallace. (Peyton Stoike/The Baltimore Orioles)AdvertisementMural This is the new mural in Oriole Park, created by artist Shan Wallace. (Peyton Stoike/The Baltimore Orioles)AdvertisementMural This is the new mural in Oriole Park, created by artist Shan Wallace. (Peyton Stoike/The Baltimore Orioles)AdvertisementMural This is the new mural in Oriole Park, created by artist Shan Wallace. (Peyton Stoike/The Baltimore Orioles)