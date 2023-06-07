Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

Orioles vs. Brewers, June 7, 2023 | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Baltimore Orioles play the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 7, 2023.

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Bruce Zimmermann throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Bruce Zimmermann throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

Advertisement
Milwaukee Brewers' Brian Anderson hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Brian Anderson hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde argues a call with umpire Hunter Wendelstedt during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde argues a call with umpire Hunter Wendelstedt during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

Advertisement
Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement