Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (15) throws to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (15) throws to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) (Mark Blinch/AP)

Orioles vs. Blue Jays, August 3, 2023 | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Baltimore Orioles play the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 3, 2023.

Orioles Blue Jays Baseball

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) celebrates scoring with third baseman Ramon Urias (29) against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) celebrates scoring with third baseman Ramon Urias (29) against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) (Mark Blinch/AP)

Advertisement

Orioles Blue Jays Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) tags out Baltimore Orioles left fielder Austin Hays (21) at home plate during the second inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) tags out Baltimore Orioles left fielder Austin Hays (21) at home plate during the second inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) (Mark Blinch/AP)

Advertisement

Orioles Blue Jays Baseball

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) hits a RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) hits a RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) (Mark Blinch/AP)

Advertisement

Orioles Blue Jays Baseball

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (15) throws to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (15) throws to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) (Mark Blinch/AP)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement