Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, right, is safe at second base after Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal, front left missed the tag during seventh-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, right, is safe at second base after Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal, front left missed the tag during seventh-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)

Orioles vs. Blue Jays, July 31, 2023 | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Baltimore Orioles play the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 31, 2023.

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, right, is safe at second base after Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal, front left missed the tag during seventh-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, right, is safe at second base after Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal, front left missed the tag during seventh-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) can't make the catch on Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho's single during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) can't make the catch on Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho's single during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander, left, scores on a sacrifice fly during third-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander, left, scores on a sacrifice fly during third-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) celebrates after his solo home run with teammate Anthony Santander (25) during third-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) celebrates after his solo home run with teammate Anthony Santander (25) during third-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson drinks water as he celebrates after his solo home run during third-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson drinks water as he celebrates after his solo home run during third-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo (3) steals second base as Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, front left, is late on a tag during second-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo (3) steals second base as Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, front left, is late on a tag during second-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo, right, hits a single in front of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, second from left, during second-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo, right, hits a single in front of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, second from left, during second-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson picks up the ball but his throw to first base is not in time to get out Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson picks up the ball but his throw to first base is not in time to get out Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws during first-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws during first-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)

Advertisement
Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle drives in two runs on a double during first-inning baseball game action against Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle drives in two runs on a double during first-inning baseball game action against Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement