Orioles vs. Blue Jays, July 31, 2023 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, right, is safe at second base after Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal, front left missed the tag during seventh-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) can't make the catch on Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho's single during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander, left, scores on a sacrifice fly during third-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (2) celebrates after his solo home run with teammate Anthony Santander (25) during third-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson drinks water as he celebrates after his solo home run during third-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo (3) steals second base as Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, front left, is late on a tag during second-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo, right, hits a single in front of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, second from left, during second-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson picks up the ball but his throw to first base is not in time to get out Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws during first-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle drives in two runs on a double during first-inning baseball game action against Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)