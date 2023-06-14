Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, right, tags out Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield, left, to complete a double play in the eighth inning.

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, right, tags out Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield, left, to complete a double play in the eighth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Blue Jays, June 14, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 14, 2023.

Orioles' Anthony Santander breaks his bat lining out to Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., in the ninth inning. The Orioles lose to the Blue Jays (3-1) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles' Anthony Santander breaks his bat lining out to Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., in the ninth inning. The Orioles lose to the Blue Jays (3-1) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, right, tags out Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield, left, to complete a double play in the eighth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish, right, reacts after giving up a solo home run to Blue Jays' George Springer, left, in the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish, right, reacts after giving up a solo home run to Blue Jays' George Springer, left, in the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson cannot make a diving stop of a hit by Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson cannot make a diving stop of a hit by Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

