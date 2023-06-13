Orioles' Gunnar Henderson connects for a grand slam against the Blue Jays in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. This is his career first grand slam.

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson connects for a grand slam against the Blue Jays in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. This is his career first grand slam. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Blue Jays, June 13, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles host the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 13, 2023.

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson looks to the sky to celebrate as he crosses home plate after a grand slam against the Blue Jays in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, left, celebrates his career first grand slam in front of Blue Jays catcher Denny Jansen, right, in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, center, celebrates as he runs the bases after a grand slam against the Blue Jays in the third inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Blue Jays center-fielder Kevin Kiermaier reaches for the grand slam hit by Orioles' Gunnar Henderson in the third inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson connects for a grand slam against the Blue Jays in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. This is his career first grand slam. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn points to the outfield as he runs the bases after a 2-run home run against the Blue Jays in the third inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn cannot make a diving stop on a double by Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles starter Dean Kremer, right, pitches against the Blue Jays. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

