Orioles vs. Athletics, August 20, 2023 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, right, is congratulated by Austin Hays (21) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson watches his home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle, right, celebrates after hitting a three-run home run that scored Jordan Westburg (11) and Adley Rutschman, rear, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle hits a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Austin Hays hits a two-run single against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo, right, slides home to score on his inside-the-park home run next to Oakland Athletics catcher Carlos Perez during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo celebrates after hitting an inside-the-park home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo runs home to score on his inside-the-park home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo, right, is congratulated by Adley Rutschman after hitting an inside-the-park home run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo slides home to score on his inside-the-park home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) scores next to Oakland Athletics catcher Carlos Perez during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)