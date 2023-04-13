Orioles pitcher Keegan Akin replaces Mike Bauman in the 7th inning. The Oakland Athletics beat the Orioles at home, 8-4.

Orioles pitcher Keegan Akin replaces Mike Bauman in the 7th inning. The Oakland Athletics beat the Orioles at home, 8-4. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Orioles vs. Athletics, April 12, 2023 | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Baltimore Orioles host the Oakland Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 12, 2023.

Orioles pitcher Keegan Akin replaces Mike Bauman in the 7th inning. The Oakland Athletics beat the Orioles at home, 8-4.

Orioles pitcher Keegan Akin replaces Mike Bauman in the 7th inning. The Oakland Athletics beat the Orioles at home, 8-4. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles pitcher Mike Bauman replaces Dean Kremer in the 5th inning. The Oakland Athletics beat the Orioles at home, 8-4.

Orioles pitcher Mike Bauman replaces Dean Kremer in the 5th inning. The Oakland Athletics beat the Orioles at home, 8-4. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
A’s Jace Peterson shows his frustration after striking out swinging in the 4th inning. Heading to batter’s mound is Aledmys Diaz. The Athletics beat the Orioles, 8 - 4.

A’s Jace Peterson shows his frustration after striking out swinging in the 4th inning. Heading to batter’s mound is Aledmys Diaz. The Athletics beat the Orioles, 8 - 4. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Ryan Mountcastle flies out in the 3rd inning in game against Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Ryan Mountcastle flies out in the 3rd inning in game against Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Gunnar Henderson walks, then scores second run, in second inning on sacrifice fly by Ryan McKenna.

Gunnar Henderson walks, then scores second run, in second inning on sacrifice fly by Ryan McKenna. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
A’s Brent Rooker bobbles the ball hit by Orioles' Ryan McKenna, enabling Gunnar Henderson to score.

A’s Brent Rooker bobbles the ball hit by Orioles' Ryan McKenna, enabling Gunnar Henderson to score. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Ramón Urías heads home on Jorge Mateo’s double, as third base coach Tony Masolino holds Gunnar Henderson on third base.

Ramón Urías heads home on Jorge Mateo’s double, as third base coach Tony Masolino holds Gunnar Henderson on third base. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
A’s Jace Peterson can’t get to Jorge Mateo’s double in second inning.

A’s Jace Peterson can’t get to Jorge Mateo’s double in second inning. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Jorge Mateo doubles in second inning of game between Orioles and Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Jorge Mateo doubles in second inning of game between Orioles and Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer is seen during game against Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer is seen during game against Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk throws during a game against the Orioles.

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk throws during a game against the Orioles. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement