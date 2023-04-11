Orioles vs. Athletics, April 10, 2023 | PHOTOS

First base umpire Mark Wegner, center, stands between Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, right, and home-plate umpire Malachi Moore after Hyde was ejected by Moore in the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles' Austin Hays points to center-field as he runs the bases after a solo homer against the Athletics in the sixth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles Ramón Urias is hit by a pitch by Athletics pitcher JP Sears in the fourth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles manager Brandon Hyde, right, congratulates Adley Rutschman, left, after his homer against the Athletics in the thirds inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles' Adley Rutschman, left, celebrates with teammate Anthony Santander, right, after his solo homer against the Athletics in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles' Adley Rutschman connects for a solo home run against the Athletics in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles' Ryan Mountcastle, right, points to the sky as he runs to home plate after his two-run home run against the Athletics in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)