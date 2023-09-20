Houston Astros' Chas McCormick, right, is tagged out by Baltimore Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier while trying to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Orioles vs. Astros, September 20, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 20, 2023.

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros' Chas McCormick, right, is tagged out by Baltimore Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier while trying to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias throws to first after fielding a single by Houston Astros' Chas McCormick during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, right, turns a double play as Houston Astros' Alex Bregman slides into second base during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Houston. Bregman was out at second and the Astros' Jose Abreu was out at first. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander, right, steals second base as Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena waits for the throw during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman, left, scores as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado waits for the throw during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

